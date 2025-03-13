Fernando Santos on the abolition of the foreign player limit

Azerbaijan national team head coach Fernando Santos has shared his thoughts on the removal of the foreign player limit in the Misli Premier League.

Santos commented on the decision made by the AFFA Executive Committee during today's press conference, Idman.biz reports.

The Portuguese coach stated that the impact of this change would be seen in the future: "It will take time to see how beneficial this change will be. Not only has the foreign player limit been removed, but the team size has also increased. We will see the results in the coming months."

The Misli Premier League will not have a foreign player limit starting from the 2025/26 season.

Idman.biz