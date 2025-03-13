Nurnberg more dangerous in attack with Mahir Emreli

German publication Club Focus has highlighted the impact of Azerbaijani international Mahir Emreli at 1. FC Nurnberg.

Idman.biz, via Sport24.az, reports that the 27-year-old forward significantly enhances his team’s offensive threat in the 2. Bundesliga.

When Emreli starts, Nürnberg is more effective in attack.

Expected goals (xG) increase from 1.5 to 1.9, shots per game rise from 11 to 14, and touches in the penalty area jump from 16 to 21.

Goal average improves from 1.4 to 2.1 when he is on the pitch.

Nurnberg will face Greuther Fürth on March 16 at 16:30.

Idman.biz