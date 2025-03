Liverpool will head into the EFL Cup final with a significant setback.

The Reds will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been ruled out due to injury, Idman.biz reports.

The right-back sustained the injury during the Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash against PSG (0-1, 1-4 on penalties) and will be unavailable for the upcoming match against Newcastle.

The League Cup final is set to take place on March 16.

Idman.biz