UEFA rankings update: England gains, Azerbaijan holds position

The Champions League Round of 16 has concluded, bringing notable shifts in the UEFA rankings.
England secured the biggest gain of the day, adding 0.429 points to its total and further solidifying its position at the top, Idman.biz reports.
Meanwhile, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands also increased their scores.
Despite having no remaining representatives in European competitions, Azerbaijan maintains its 30th place in the rankings with 19.625 points.
Total points earned are equal to 2.875: Qarabag and Zira have 1.250 points each, Sabah has 0.250 points, and Sumgayit earned 0.125 points.
At the top of the rankings, England continues to lead with 108.767 points.
|
#
|
country
|
20/21
|
21/22
|
22/23
|
23/24
|
24/25
|
ranking
|
teams
|
1
|
England
|
24.357
|
21.000
|
23.000
|
17.375
|
23.035
|
108.767
|
5/ 7
|
2
|
Italy
|
16.285
|
15.714
|
22.357
|
21.000
|
19.375
|
94.731
|
4/ 8
|
3
|
Spain
|
19.500
|
18.428
|
16.571
|
16.062
|
20.892
|
91.453
|
5/ 7
|
4
|
Germany
|
15.214
|
16.214
|
17.125
|
19.357
|
17.546
|
85.456
|
3/ 8
|
5
|
France
|
7.916
|
18.416
|
12.583
|
16.250
|
15.785
|
70.950
|
2/ 7
|
6
|
Netherlands
|
9.200
|
19.200
|
13.500
|
10.000
|
15.250
|
67.150
|
2/ 6
|
7
|
Portugal
|
9.600
|
12.916
|
12.500
|
11.000
|
16.250
|
62.266
|
1/ 5
|
8
|
Belgium
|
6.000
|
6.600
|
14.200
|
14.400
|
15.250
|
56.450
|
1/ 5
|
9
|
Czech Republic
|
6.600
|
6.700
|
6.750
|
13.500
|
10.350
|
43.900
|
1/ 5
|
10
|
Turkiye
|
3.100
|
6.700
|
11.800
|
12.000
|
9.900
|
43.500
|
1/ 5
|
11
|
Greece
|
5.100
|
8.000
|
2.125
|
11.400
|
12.187
|
38.812
|
2/ 4
|
12
|
Norway
|
6.500
|
7.625
|
5.750
|
8.000
|
10.812
|
38.687
|
2/ 4
|
13
|
Austria
|
6.700
|
10.400
|
4.900
|
4.800
|
8.750
|
35.550
|
1/ 5
|
14
|
Scotland
|
8.500
|
7.900
|
3.500
|
6.400
|
8.850
|
35.150
|
1/ 5
|
15
|
Denmark
|
4.125
|
7.800
|
5.900
|
8.500
|
7.656
|
33.981
|
1/ 4
|
16
|
Poland
|
4.000
|
4.625
|
7.750
|
6.875
|
10.250
|
33.500
|
2/ 4
|
17
|
Switzerland
|
5.125
|
7.750
|
8.500
|
5.200
|
6.650
|
33.225
|
1/ 5
|
18
|
Israel
|
7.000
|
6.750
|
6.250
|
8.750
|
2.875
|
31.625
|
4
|
19
|
Cyprus
|
4.000
|
4.125
|
5.100
|
3.750
|
10.562
|
27.537
|
1/ 4
|
20
|
Croatia
|
5.900
|
6.000
|
3.375
|
5.875
|
5.875
|
27.025
|
4
|
21
|
Sweden
|
2.500
|
5.125
|
6.250
|
1.875
|
10.125
|
25.875
|
1/ 4
|
22
|
Serbia
|
5.500
|
9.500
|
5.375
|
1.400
|
3.725
|
25.500
|
5
|
23
|
Ukraine
|
6.800
|
4.200
|
5.700
|
4.100
|
3.600
|
24.400
|
5
|
24
|
Hungary
|
4.250
|
2.750
|
5.875
|
4.500
|
6.625
|
24.000
|
4
|
25
|
Romania
|
3.750
|
2.250
|
6.250
|
3.250
|
7.750
|
23.250
|
1/ 4
|
26
|
Russia
|
4.333
|
5.300
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
22.632
|
0
|
27
|
Slovakia
|
1.500
|
4.125
|
6.000
|
5.000
|
4.625
|
21.250
|
4
|
28
|
Slovenia
|
2.250
|
3.000
|
2.125
|
3.875
|
8.718
|
19.968
|
1/ 4
|
29
|
Bulgaria
|
4.000
|
3.375
|
4.500
|
4.375
|
3.625
|
19.875
|
4
|
30
|
Azerbaijan
|
2.500
|
4.375
|
4.000
|
5.875
|
2.875
|
19.625
|
4
|
31
|
Ireland
|
1.875
|
2.875
|
3.375
|
1.500
|
5.343
|
14.968
|
4
|
32
|
Moldova
|
1.375
|
5.250
|
3.750
|
2.000
|
2.125
|
14.500
|
4
|
33
|
Iceland
|
0.625
|
1.500
|
3.000
|
3.833
|
4.562
|
13.520
|
4
|
34
|
Bosnia-Herzegovina
|
2.625
|
1.625
|
2.000
|
2.250
|
4.531
|
13.031
|
1/ 4
|
35
|
Armenia
|
1.375
|
1.875
|
2.375
|
2.250
|
4.375
|
12.250
|
4
|
36
|
Latvia
|
1.375
|
2.625
|
2.750
|
1.625
|
3.875
|
12.250
|
4
|
37
|
Kosovo
|
1.833
|
2.333
|
2.875
|
3.000
|
2.000
|
12.041
|
4
|
38
|
Finland
|
1.375
|
3.750
|
2.625
|
1.750
|
2.250
|
11.750
|
4
|
39
|
Kazakhstan
|
1.000
|
2.875
|
1.125
|
3.125
|
3.000
|
11.125
|
4
|
40
|
Faroe Islands
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
2.250
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
10.750
|
4
|
41
|
Malta
|
1.500
|
1.875
|
2.625
|
1.500
|
1.000
|
8.500
|
4
|
42
|
Northern Ireland
|
2.833
|
1.625
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.500
|
8.333
|
4
|
43
|
Lithuania
|
1.625
|
1.750
|
2.375
|
1.125
|
1.375
|
8.250
|
4
|
44
|
Liechtenstein
|
0.500
|
0.000
|
6.500
|
0.500
|
0.500
|
8.000
|
1
|
45
|
Estonia
|
1.375
|
3.666
|
1.166
|
0.125
|
1.625
|
7.957
|
4
|
46
|
Albania
|
2.000
|
1.625
|
0.875
|
2.125
|
1.250
|
7.875
|
4
|
47
|
Montenegro
|
1.625
|
0.750
|
1.000
|
1.333
|
2.500
|
7.208
|
3
|
48
|
Luxembourg
|
1.000
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
2.250
|
1.250
|
6.875
|
4
|
49
|
Wales
|
1.500
|
1.500
|
1.166
|
0.625
|
2.000
|
6.791
|
4
|
50
|
Georgia
|
1.750
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.250
|
1.250
|
6.625
|
4
|
51
|
North Macedonia
|
1.750
|
0.625
|
1.625
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
6.166
|
3
|
52
|
Belarus
|
1.500
|
0.250
|
0.625
|
1.750
|
1.875
|
6.000
|
4
|
53
|
Andorra
|
0.666
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
1.666
|
1.000
|
5.498
|
3
|
54
|
Gibraltar
|
1.666
|
1.250
|
0.875
|
0.166
|
1.500
|
5.457
|
3
|
55
|
San Marino
|
0.500
|
0.166
|
0.833
|
0.333
|
0.666
|
2.498
|
3
Idman.biz