UEFA rankings update: England gains, Azerbaijan holds position

The Champions League Round of 16 has concluded, bringing notable shifts in the UEFA rankings.

England secured the biggest gain of the day, adding 0.429 points to its total and further solidifying its position at the top, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands also increased their scores.

Despite having no remaining representatives in European competitions, Azerbaijan maintains its 30th place in the rankings with 19.625 points.

Total points earned are equal to 2.875: Qarabag and Zira have 1.250 points each, Sabah has 0.250 points, and Sumgayit earned 0.125 points.

At the top of the rankings, England continues to lead with 108.767 points.

# country 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 ranking teams 1 England 24.357 21.000 23.000 17.375 23.035 108.767 5/ 7 2 Italy 16.285 15.714 22.357 21.000 19.375 94.731 4/ 8 3 Spain 19.500 18.428 16.571 16.062 20.892 91.453 5/ 7 4 Germany 15.214 16.214 17.125 19.357 17.546 85.456 3/ 8 5 France 7.916 18.416 12.583 16.250 15.785 70.950 2/ 7 6 Netherlands 9.200 19.200 13.500 10.000 15.250 67.150 2/ 6 7 Portugal 9.600 12.916 12.500 11.000 16.250 62.266 1/ 5 8 Belgium 6.000 6.600 14.200 14.400 15.250 56.450 1/ 5 9 Czech Republic 6.600 6.700 6.750 13.500 10.350 43.900 1/ 5 10 Turkiye 3.100 6.700 11.800 12.000 9.900 43.500 1/ 5 11 Greece 5.100 8.000 2.125 11.400 12.187 38.812 2/ 4 12 Norway 6.500 7.625 5.750 8.000 10.812 38.687 2/ 4 13 Austria 6.700 10.400 4.900 4.800 8.750 35.550 1/ 5 14 Scotland 8.500 7.900 3.500 6.400 8.850 35.150 1/ 5 15 Denmark 4.125 7.800 5.900 8.500 7.656 33.981 1/ 4 16 Poland 4.000 4.625 7.750 6.875 10.250 33.500 2/ 4 17 Switzerland 5.125 7.750 8.500 5.200 6.650 33.225 1/ 5 18 Israel 7.000 6.750 6.250 8.750 2.875 31.625 4 19 Cyprus 4.000 4.125 5.100 3.750 10.562 27.537 1/ 4 20 Croatia 5.900 6.000 3.375 5.875 5.875 27.025 4 21 Sweden 2.500 5.125 6.250 1.875 10.125 25.875 1/ 4 22 Serbia 5.500 9.500 5.375 1.400 3.725 25.500 5 23 Ukraine 6.800 4.200 5.700 4.100 3.600 24.400 5 24 Hungary 4.250 2.750 5.875 4.500 6.625 24.000 4 25 Romania 3.750 2.250 6.250 3.250 7.750 23.250 1/ 4 26 Russia 4.333 5.300 4.333 4.333 4.333 22.632 0 27 Slovakia 1.500 4.125 6.000 5.000 4.625 21.250 4 28 Slovenia 2.250 3.000 2.125 3.875 8.718 19.968 1/ 4 29 Bulgaria 4.000 3.375 4.500 4.375 3.625 19.875 4 30 Azerbaijan 2.500 4.375 4.000 5.875 2.875 19.625 4 31 Ireland 1.875 2.875 3.375 1.500 5.343 14.968 4 32 Moldova 1.375 5.250 3.750 2.000 2.125 14.500 4 33 Iceland 0.625 1.500 3.000 3.833 4.562 13.520 4 34 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2.625 1.625 2.000 2.250 4.531 13.031 1/ 4 35 Armenia 1.375 1.875 2.375 2.250 4.375 12.250 4 36 Latvia 1.375 2.625 2.750 1.625 3.875 12.250 4 37 Kosovo 1.833 2.333 2.875 3.000 2.000 12.041 4 38 Finland 1.375 3.750 2.625 1.750 2.250 11.750 4 39 Kazakhstan 1.000 2.875 1.125 3.125 3.000 11.125 4 40 Faroe Islands 2.750 1.500 2.250 2.750 1.500 10.750 4 41 Malta 1.500 1.875 2.625 1.500 1.000 8.500 4 42 Northern Ireland 2.833 1.625 1.250 1.125 1.500 8.333 4 43 Lithuania 1.625 1.750 2.375 1.125 1.375 8.250 4 44 Liechtenstein 0.500 0.000 6.500 0.500 0.500 8.000 1 45 Estonia 1.375 3.666 1.166 0.125 1.625 7.957 4 46 Albania 2.000 1.625 0.875 2.125 1.250 7.875 4 47 Montenegro 1.625 0.750 1.000 1.333 2.500 7.208 3 48 Luxembourg 1.000 1.250 1.125 2.250 1.250 6.875 4 49 Wales 1.500 1.500 1.166 0.625 2.000 6.791 4 50 Georgia 1.750 1.250 1.125 1.250 1.250 6.625 4 51 North Macedonia 1.750 0.625 1.625 1.500 0.666 6.166 3 52 Belarus 1.500 0.250 0.625 1.750 1.875 6.000 4 53 Andorra 0.666 1.500 0.666 1.666 1.000 5.498 3 54 Gibraltar 1.666 1.250 0.875 0.166 1.500 5.457 3 55 San Marino 0.500 0.166 0.833 0.333 0.666 2.498 3

Idman.biz