13 March 2025
UEFA rankings update: England gains, Azerbaijan holds position

13 March 2025 09:21
26
The Champions League Round of 16 has concluded, bringing notable shifts in the UEFA rankings.

England secured the biggest gain of the day, adding 0.429 points to its total and further solidifying its position at the top, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands also increased their scores.

Despite having no remaining representatives in European competitions, Azerbaijan maintains its 30th place in the rankings with 19.625 points.

Total points earned are equal to 2.875: Qarabag and Zira have 1.250 points each, Sabah has 0.250 points, and Sumgayit earned 0.125 points.

At the top of the rankings, England continues to lead with 108.767 points.

country

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

24/25

ranking

teams

1

England

24.357

21.000

23.000

17.375

23.035

108.767

5/ 7

2

Italy

16.285

15.714

22.357

21.000

19.375

94.731

4/ 8

3

Spain

19.500

18.428

16.571

16.062

20.892

91.453

5/ 7

4

Germany

15.214

16.214

17.125

19.357

17.546

85.456

3/ 8

5

France

7.916

18.416

12.583

16.250

15.785

70.950

2/ 7

6

Netherlands

9.200

19.200

13.500

10.000

15.250

67.150

2/ 6

7

Portugal

9.600

12.916

12.500

11.000

16.250

62.266

1/ 5

8

Belgium

6.000

6.600

14.200

14.400

15.250

56.450

1/ 5

9

Czech Republic

6.600

6.700

6.750

13.500

10.350

43.900

1/ 5

10

Turkiye

3.100

6.700

11.800

12.000

9.900

43.500

1/ 5

11

Greece

5.100

8.000

2.125

11.400

12.187

38.812

2/ 4

12

Norway

6.500

7.625

5.750

8.000

10.812

38.687

2/ 4

13

Austria

6.700

10.400

4.900

4.800

8.750

35.550

1/ 5

14

Scotland

8.500

7.900

3.500

6.400

8.850

35.150

1/ 5

15

Denmark

4.125

7.800

5.900

8.500

7.656

33.981

1/ 4

16

Poland

4.000

4.625

7.750

6.875

10.250

33.500

2/ 4

17

Switzerland

5.125

7.750

8.500

5.200

6.650

33.225

1/ 5

18

Israel

7.000

6.750

6.250

8.750

2.875

31.625

4

19

Cyprus

4.000

4.125

5.100

3.750

10.562

27.537

1/ 4

20

Croatia

5.900

6.000

3.375

5.875

5.875

27.025

4

21

Sweden

2.500

5.125

6.250

1.875

10.125

25.875

1/ 4

22

Serbia

5.500

9.500

5.375

1.400

3.725

25.500

5

23

Ukraine

6.800

4.200

5.700

4.100

3.600

24.400

5

24

Hungary

4.250

2.750

5.875

4.500

6.625

24.000

4

25

Romania

3.750

2.250

6.250

3.250

7.750

23.250

1/ 4

26

Russia

4.333

5.300

4.333

4.333

4.333

22.632

0

27

Slovakia

1.500

4.125

6.000

5.000

4.625

21.250

4

28

Slovenia

2.250

3.000

2.125

3.875

8.718

19.968

1/ 4

29

Bulgaria

4.000

3.375

4.500

4.375

3.625

19.875

4

30

Azerbaijan

2.500

4.375

4.000

5.875

2.875

19.625

4

31

Ireland

1.875

2.875

3.375

1.500

5.343

14.968

4

32

Moldova

1.375

5.250

3.750

2.000

2.125

14.500

4

33

Iceland

0.625

1.500

3.000

3.833

4.562

13.520

4

34

Bosnia-Herzegovina

2.625

1.625

2.000

2.250

4.531

13.031

1/ 4

35

Armenia

1.375

1.875

2.375

2.250

4.375

12.250

4

36

Latvia

1.375

2.625

2.750

1.625

3.875

12.250

4

37

Kosovo

1.833

2.333

2.875

3.000

2.000

12.041

4

38

Finland

1.375

3.750

2.625

1.750

2.250

11.750

4

39

Kazakhstan

1.000

2.875

1.125

3.125

3.000

11.125

4

40

Faroe Islands

2.750

1.500

2.250

2.750

1.500

10.750

4

41

Malta

1.500

1.875

2.625

1.500

1.000

8.500

4

42

Northern Ireland

2.833

1.625

1.250

1.125

1.500

8.333

4

43

Lithuania

1.625

1.750

2.375

1.125

1.375

8.250

4

44

Liechtenstein

0.500

0.000

6.500

0.500

0.500

8.000

1

45

Estonia

1.375

3.666

1.166

0.125

1.625

7.957

4

46

Albania

2.000

1.625

0.875

2.125

1.250

7.875

4

47

Montenegro

1.625

0.750

1.000

1.333

2.500

7.208

3

48

Luxembourg

1.000

1.250

1.125

2.250

1.250

6.875

4

49

Wales

1.500

1.500

1.166

0.625

2.000

6.791

4

50

Georgia

1.750

1.250

1.125

1.250

1.250

6.625

4

51

North Macedonia

1.750

0.625

1.625

1.500

0.666

6.166

3

52

Belarus

1.500

0.250

0.625

1.750

1.875

6.000

4

53

Andorra

0.666

1.500

0.666

1.666

1.000

5.498

3

54

Gibraltar

1.666

1.250

0.875

0.166

1.500

5.457

3

55

San Marino

0.500

0.166

0.833

0.333

0.666

2.498

3

