13 March 2025
Champions League quarter-final matchups revealed

13 March 2025 09:15
24
The Champions League quarter-final draw has set up thrilling encounters for the next tournament stage.

Defending champions Real Madrid will face Arsenal, while Barcelona is set to clash with last year’s finalist, Borussia Dortmund, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, PSG, who eliminated Liverpool, will now take on another English side, Aston Villa. One of the most anticipated ties of the round sees Inter Milan go head-to-head with Bayern Munich.

Champions League, Quarter-final fixtures
First leg: April 8-9
Second leg: April 15-16
PSG vs. Aston Villa
Arsenal vs. Real Madrid
Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan

