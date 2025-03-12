Former Neftchi player Boris Falkovskiy dies at 85

Boris Falkovskiy, a former footballer for Neftchi and Kapaz, has passed away at the age of 85.

The Russian football veteran died in Tomsk, and his funeral will take place tomorrow, Idman.biz reports.

Falkovskiy was known for both his playing career and coaching contributions. Throughout his career, he played for Azerbaijani clubs, as well as teams like Temp in Makhachkala, Spartak in Vladikavkaz, and Torpedo in Tomsk. Later, he became the founder and head coach of Tom’s youth team.

Falkovskiy played for Neftchi (then called Neftyanik) from 1963-1966. He was part of the squad during their historic 1966 bronze season before moving to Kapaz, then known as Dinamo, where he contributed to the club’s historic achievement of earning a spot in the top league.

Idman.biz