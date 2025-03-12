10 steps to the finish line: Qarabag awaits Neftchi - RESEARCH

The Misli Premier League is approaching its final stages, with only 10 rounds left to the season's conclusion.

Idman.biz has compared the current standings with last season's situation as we approach the finish line.

March 10 – A historical comparison

Looking at the standings after the XXVI round of the 2023/24 season, one striking detail is the date. Remarkably, last year’s round also concluded on March 10. So, after 365 days, the same 10 teams have reached the final stretch of the season. However, unlike last season, Shamakhi has taken Gabala's place in the standings.

Unchanged leader, shrinking gap

Over the past year, the leader remains the same: Qarabag. In both seasons, the team has maintained the same record—20 wins, 3 draws, and 3 losses, accumulating 63 points. Although there’s a slight change in goal difference, it doesn’t alter the overall picture. Qarabag has scored fewer goals and conceded fewer as well. One notable difference is in their lead: last year, they were 24 points ahead with 10 rounds to go, but this year, their lead is down to 12 points—still significant, but much smaller in comparison.

Shifting followers

This season has seen significant changes among the teams following Qarabag. Last year, Sumgayit was in second place but is now struggling to stay out of the relegation zone. Neftchi is also dangerously close to the bottom. Sabail, who were in the top five, are now focused on avoiding relegation, while Sabah seems to be stuck in a vacuum, neither fighting for trophies nor in danger of relegation.

New spirit in the Premier League

There are new contenders among the top teams. Zira, who were last season’s silver medalists, are still in second place. Rashad Sadigov's team was 6th last year, 27 points behind the leaders, but now they are only 4 wins away from Qarabağ. Meanwhile, teams like Araz-Nakhchivan and Turan Tovuz have injected new competition and spirit into the championship, both aiming to debut in European competitions.

Stability similar to Qarabag

Comparing the two seasons, only Qarabag and Kapaz have maintained consistent positions. Kapaz is once again in 9th place, battling to stay in the top flight.

A bad example for Sabail

Reflecting on last year’s relegation zone, Gabala couldn’t avoid dropping to the First Division. This might serve as a cautionary tale for Sabail, who is only 4 points behind Kapaz. Unlike Gabala, Sabail still has a chance to survive.

When the strikers sleep

In terms of top scorers, Qarabag has again produced the leading scorer. Last year, Olavio Juninho led with 15 goals, but this season, Leandro Andrade is at the top with 11 goals. This suggests that the strikers aren’t performing as well, as Andrade, a midfielder, has outscored all of them.

When will the champion be decided?

Last year, with a 24-point lead at this stage, Qarabag secured the championship early in the season, winning the title with 8 rounds to go. This year, the situation is different, with only a 12-point lead and a tougher schedule ahead. It’s likely that Qarabag will clinch their 12th title in the 31st round, with the Azerbaijani derby against Neftchi likely being the decisive match.

The upcoming XXVII round will take place from March 14-16, marking the conclusion of the third cycle of the season.

Current standings comparison

2023/24 Season

1 Qarabag 26 20 3 3 68-22 63 2 Sumgayit 26 10 9 7 25-30 39 3 Sabah 26 10 7 9 37-31 37 4 Neftchi 25 10 7 9 31-29 37 5 Sabail 26 10 7 9 39-38 37 6 Zira 26 9 9 8 19-17 36 7 Turan Tovuz 26 9 8 9 40-35 35 8 Araz-Nakhchivan 26 8 7 11 26-35 31 9 Kapaz 26 7 6 13 28-45 27 10 Gabala 26 4 3 19 19-50 15

Top Scorer: 2023/24: Olavio Juninho (Qarabag) – 15 goals

2024/25 Season

1 Qarabag 26 20 3 3 65-16 63 2 Zira 26 16 3 7 43-21 51 3 Araz-Nakhchivan 26 13 7 6 26-21 46 4 Turan Tovuz 26 11 10 5 32-28 43 5 Sabah 26 7 13 6 35-33 34 6 Shamakhi 26 6 9 10 24-31 27 7 Neftchi 26 6 7 13 23-34 25 8 Sumgayit 26 7 4 13 18-35 25 9 Kapaz 26 6 4 16 22-53 22 10 Sabail 26 4 6 16 20-39 18

Top Scorer: 2024/25: Leandro Andrade (Qarabag) – 11 goals

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz