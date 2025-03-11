Azerbaijani clubs in European rankings

The IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics) has revealed the positions of Azerbaijani clubs in the European rankings.

Out of the 501 best clubs in the world, 280 represent Europe, Idman.biz reports.

Among them, three Azerbaijani teams are featured:

Qarabag, with 147.75 points, ranks 72nd in Europe, dropping 12 positions compared to the previous ranking.

Zira, with 98.25 points, is in 127th place, falling 4 spots.

Sabah, with 68.5 points, is ranked 199th, advancing 37 positions.

Globally, Qarabag is in 103rd, Zira in 219th, and Sabah in 353rd place.

Idman.biz