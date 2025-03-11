Ticket prices for Azerbaijan vs. Belarus match

Tickets for the Azerbaijan vs. Belarus football match are now on sale.

The Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) has announced the availability of tickets for this upcoming friendly match, Idman.biz reports.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Category 1: 5 AZN

Category 2: 2 AZN

VIP: 10 AZN

Tickets can be purchased at iTicket.az sales points, as well as the following locations: Ganclik Mall, 28 Mall, Kiosk No. 1 (Sahil Metro Station, M. Rasulzada Street 3), Kiosk No. 2 (Bulbul Prospect, Nizami Street), ASAN Service Centers (1, 2, 3, 4), ASAN Service Center 1 in Sumgayit.

On match day, tickets will also be available at the stadium ticket offices.

The match will take place on March 25 at Bank Respublika Arena.

