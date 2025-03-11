Qarabag and Zira drop in world ranking, Sabah make a leap

The latest world club rankings have been released by IFFHS, featuring the top 501 teams globally.

Idman.biz reports that three Azerbaijani clubs made the list:

Qarabag – 103rd place with 147.75 points, dropping 16 spots from last month.

Zira – 219th place with 98.25 points, falling 11 spots.

Sabah – 353rd place with 68.5 points, making an impressive 61-spot jump.

Meanwhile, Turan Tovuz has lost its place in the rankings.

At the top of the list, Real Madrid leads the global standings with 507 points.

Idman.biz