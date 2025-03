Matchday 25 of Ligue 1 saw visiting teams dominate, with three out of five matches ending in away victories.

Idman.biz reports that Brest, Strasbourg, Auxerre, and Lyon each secured three points, while only Brest claimed a home win.

Ligue 1, Matchday 25 results (March 9)

18:00. Brest 2-0 Angers

20:15. Nantes 0-1 Strasbourg

20:15. Le Havre 1-1 Saint-Étienne

20:15. Reims 0-2 Auxerre

23:45. Nice 0-2 Lyon

