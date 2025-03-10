Real march on with win, Atletico stumble - VIDEO

LaLiga Matchday 27 saw contrasting fortunes for Madrid’s top clubs.
Atletico Madrid, fighting to stay in the title race, suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Getafe in the first match of the day, Idman.biz reports.
Meanwhile, league leaders Real Madrid edged past an in-form Rayo Vallecano with a narrow 2-1 victory.
LaLiga, Matchday 27 results (March 9)
17:00. Getafe 2-1 Atletico Madrid
19:15. Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano
21:30. Betis 1-0 Las Palmas
21:30. Athletic 1-1 Mallorca
00:00. Real Sociedad 0-1 Sevilla
