Shock result in Turin - VIDEO

Serie A Matchday 28 delivered plenty of drama, including a stunning upset in Turin.

The day's action kicked off with Bologna securing a 2-1 away win over Verona, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, title-chasing Napoli claimed a home victory against Fiorentina by the same scoreline, and Roma continued their strong away form with a 1-0 win over Empoli.

The biggest surprise of the round came in Turin, where Juventus suffered a shocking 0-4 defeat to Atalanta. This result was unexpected, given that five of their previous six Serie A encounters had ended in draws.

Serie A, Matchday 28 Results (March 9)

15:30. Verona 1-2 Bologna

18:00. Napoli 2-1 Fiorentina

21:00. Empoli 0-1 Roma

23:45. Juventus 0-4 Atalanta

Idman.biz