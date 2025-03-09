9 March 2025
Salah tried to prevent substitution

Football
News
9 March 2025
24
In the match of the 28th round of the Premier League, when the leader Liverpool won at home against the outsider Southampton (3:1), an interesting incident occurred.

The striker of the home team, Mohamed Salah, tried to prevent the sixth substitution of his team, Idman.biz reports.

Carrell Kuansah came on in the 89th minute to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, which was the sixth substitution in the match for the Liverpool squad.

Salah, who scored twice in the game, tried to prevent the defender from entering the game, thinking that his team had violated the five substitution rule and would be punished.

However, referee Lewis Smith explained to the Egyptian that since in the first half, Armel Bella-Kotchap replaced Jan Bednarek in the Southampton squad due to a head injury, in accordance with the rules, the substitution limit for both teams was increased to six.

Idman.biz

