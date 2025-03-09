Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO

Eternal rivals - Inter and Milan managed to win the same 3-2 victory in the current round, despite falling behind 0:2 in the game.

According to the study of Opta, this is the first time that both representatives of the city of Milan have achieved such a result on the same day.

Inter came back after conceding two goals in the matches against Monte at home, and Milan in the away match against Lecce.

Rossoneri lost 0:3 in the same match against Lecce in 2011, but won 4:3 in the end thanks to a hat-trick from Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Idman.biz