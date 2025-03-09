Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea

Azerbaijan national team defender Anton Krivotsyuk’s club, Daejeon Hana, has climbed to the top of the South Korean league standings.

Idman.biz reports that Daejeon Hana secured a crucial 2-1 away victory against the previous leader, Daegu, in the fourth round of the domestic championship.

Krivotsyuk played the full 90 minutes in defense and received a yellow card in the final moments of the match.

With this win, Daejeon Hana now has 9 points from four matches, securing the top spot in the league.

Idman.biz