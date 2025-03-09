9 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea

Football
News
9 March 2025 10:02
35
Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea

Azerbaijan national team defender Anton Krivotsyuk’s club, Daejeon Hana, has climbed to the top of the South Korean league standings.

Idman.biz reports that Daejeon Hana secured a crucial 2-1 away victory against the previous leader, Daegu, in the fourth round of the domestic championship.
Krivotsyuk played the full 90 minutes in defense and received a yellow card in the final moments of the match.
With this win, Daejeon Hana now has 9 points from four matches, securing the top spot in the league.

Idman.biz

Related news

Bahlul Mustafazade: "The reward for that action could have been even greater" - INTERVIEW
11:16
Football

Bahlul Mustafazade: "The reward for that action could have been even greater" - INTERVIEW

His thoughts on the match against Araz-Nakhchivan
Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO
10:34
Football

Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO

According to the study of Opta, this is the first time that both representatives of the city of Milan have achieved such a result on the same day
Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO
09:18
Football

Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO

Four more matches in Serie A's 28th round have concluded
Champion falls away, leader secures victory - VIDEO
09:07
Football

Champion falls away, leader secures victory - VIDEO

The 28th round of the English Premier League has kicked off
Mozambique national football player in Zira
8 March 18:00
Football

Mozambique national football player in Zira

He scored 2 times in 15 matches he played for the national team
Threat of loss at Real Madrid
8 March 17:33
Football

Threat of loss at Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger missed the team's last training session

Most read

Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash
6 March 16:24
Football

Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash

The quarter-final draw for the Turkish Cup has been completed

Champions’ League Round of 16 statistics
6 March 12:07
Football

Champions’ League Round of 16 statistics

The first leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League (CL) has concluded
Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas
8 March 11:40
MMA

Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas

Azerbaijani representative will fight as part of the UFC 313 tournament
Serbian club fined for displaying Russian flags and playing patriotic songs
6 March 17:02
Basketball

Serbian club fined for displaying Russian flags and playing patriotic songs

Serbian basketball club Crvena Zvezda has been fined €10,000