Champion falls away, leader secures victory - VIDEO

The 28th round of the English Premier League has kicked off.
The first match took place in Nottingham, where Nottingham Forest hosted Manchester City. A single goal decided the game, with the home side scoring late to secure the victory.
Meanwhile, the league leader continued its winning streak. Liverpool claimed a 3-1 home victory against Southampton.
English Premier League Round 28, March 8
16:30. Nottingham Forest – Manchester City 1:0
19:00. Liverpool 3-1 Southampton
19:00. Brighton 2-1 Fulham
19:00. Crystal Palace 1-0 Ipswich
21:30. Brentford 0-1 Aston Villa
00:00. Wolverhampton – Everton
