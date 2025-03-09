9 March 2025
EN

Champion falls away, leader secures victory - VIDEO

Football
News
9 March 2025 09:07
44
The 28th round of the English Premier League has kicked off.

The first match took place in Nottingham, where Nottingham Forest hosted Manchester City. A single goal decided the game, with the home side scoring late to secure the victory.

Meanwhile, the league leader continued its winning streak. Liverpool claimed a 3-1 home victory against Southampton.

English Premier League Round 28, March 8
16:30. Nottingham Forest – Manchester City 1:0
19:00. Liverpool 3-1 Southampton

19:00. Brighton 2-1 Fulham
19:00. Crystal Palace 1-0 Ipswich
21:30. Brentford 0-1 Aston Villa
00:00. Wolverhampton – Everton

