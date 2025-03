The situation of Manchester City player Nathan Ake has been clarified.

This was announced by head coach Pep Guardiola, Idman.biz reports

Spanish specialist said that the defender will only be able to return to the field at the end of the season. The 30-year-old player underwent surgery. He is expected to be ready to play in 10-11 weeks.

Dutchman was substituted due to injury in the 5th round of the FA Cup against Plymouth (3:1).

Idman.biz