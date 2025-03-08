Qarabag to face Araz-Nakhchivan

Today, the XXVI round of the Misli Premier League will start.

One match will take place on the first match day, Idman.biz reports.

The leader of the championship Qarabag will be the guest of Araz-Nakhchivan, which is in 3rd place. The match will take place at Liv Bona Dea Arena.

The round will be concluded on March 10.

Misli Premier League

XXVI round

March 8 (Saturday)

19:00. Araz-Nakhchivan – Qarabag

Chief referee: Kamal Umudlu

Liv Bona Dea Arena

Scorers: Leandro Andrade (Qarabag), Jesse Sekidika (Sabah) - 9 goals

Idman.biz