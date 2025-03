UEFA has released its financial report for the 2023/24 season, revealing key figures related to Azerbaijani football.

The report highlights that clubs in the Azerbaijan Premier League collectively generated €63 million in revenue, with €12 million coming from UEFA, Idman.biz reports. However, the domestic league earned no revenue from broadcasting rights.

Wage expenses amounted to €38 million, and Azerbaijani clubs recorded a €2.9 million loss in transfers.

