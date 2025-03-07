8 March 2025
AFFA staff participate in UEFA Grow Programme Conference - PHOTO

Football
News
7 March 2025 17:33
As part of the UEFA Grow program, a conference focused on maximizing the potential of national associations, strengthening knowledge exchange, and bringing them together was held.

Staff members of the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) participated in this conference organized by UEFA, Idman.biz reports.

The event took place at the Grand Hayat Athens hotel in the capital city of Greece, Athens. Over the two-day conference, the latest trends and innovations in football and other sectors were discussed.

This conference, part of the UEFA Grow program, aimed to find solutions to the challenges faced by national associations in marketing and commercial areas, as well as to shape the future of the football industry.

Idman.biz

