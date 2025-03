The kickoff time for the friendly match between Azerbaijan and Haiti has been confirmed.

Idman.biz reports that the AFFA press service has officially announced the schedule.

The match will take place on March 22 at the Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit, starting at 21:45 (Baku time).

Additionally, the Azerbaijan national team will play another friendly match against Belarus on March 25 at 21:45.

Idman.biz