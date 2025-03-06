6 March 2025
Elchin Masiyev: “I didn’t expect such a prestigious appointment in such a short time”

6 March 2025 15:51
“We are very happy; this is an incredibly important appointment,” says Elchin Masiyev, the Azerbaijani FIFA referee, speaking about his appointment to officiate at this year’s U21 European Championship in Slovakia.

Idman.biz reports that Masiyev shared his thoughts with AFFA.az, commenting: “This is the second biggest tournament at the national level by UEFA, after the senior European Championship. As you know, I was promoted to Category I in December. Therefore, I didn’t expect such a prestigious assignment so soon. This shows that they trust us, and it makes this appointment even more special. Our goal is to participate at the highest level in the European Championship and hopefully be appointed for the final match.”

The final stage of the European Championship will take place from June 11-28, with 16 teams participating.

