5 March 2025
EN

UEFA Rankings: England gain big, Azerbaijan hold position

Football
News
5 March 2025 09:39
38
The first-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 have kicked off, bringing updates to the UEFA rankings.

England strengthened its lead with the biggest gain of the day, securing 0.572 points. Spain, Germany, and France also recorded positive results, Idman.biz reports.

Despite the latest updates, the rankings remained unchanged. With no teams left in European competitions, Azerbaijan maintained its 28th position with 19.625 points, including 2.875 points earned this season. Contributions came from Qarabag and Zira – 1.250 points each, Sabah – 0.250 points, and Sumgayit – 0.125 points.

England continues to dominate at the top of the table with 107.196 points.

country

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

24/25

ranking

teams

1

England

24.357

21.000

23.000

17.375

21.464

107.196

6/ 7

2

Italy

16.285

15.714

22.357

21.000

18.187

93.543

4/ 8

3

Spain

19.500

18.428

16.571

16.062

19.321

89.882

6/ 7

4

Germany

15.214

16.214

17.125

19.357

16.171

84.081

4/ 8

5

France

7.916

18.416

12.583

16.250

15.000

70.165

3/ 7

6

Netherlands

9.200

19.200

13.500

10.000

14.750

66.650

4/ 6

7

Portugal

9.600

12.916

12.500

11.000

16.050

62.066

2/ 5

8

Belgium

6.000

6.600

14.200

14.400

15.250

56.450

2/ 5

9

Czech Republic

6.600

6.700

6.750

13.500

10.350

43.900

1/ 5

10

Turkiye

3.100

6.700

11.800

12.000

9.900

43.500

1/ 5

11

Greece

5.100

8.000

2.125

11.400

11.687

38.312

2/ 4

12

Norway

6.500

7.625

5.750

8.000

9.812

37.687

2/ 4

13

Austria

6.700

10.400

4.900

4.800

8.550

35.350

1/ 5

14

Scotland

8.500

7.900

3.500

6.400

8.450

34.750

1/ 5

15

Denmark

4.125

7.800

5.900

8.500

7.656

33.981

1/ 4

16

Switzerland

5.125

7.750

8.500

5.200

6.650

33.225

1/ 5

17

Poland

4.000

4.625

7.750

6.875

9.750

33.000

2/ 4

18

Israel

7.000

6.750

6.250

8.750

2.875

31.625

4

19

Cyprus

4.000

4.125

5.100

3.750

10.062

27.037

1/ 4

20

Croatia

5.900

6.000

3.375

5.875

5.875

27.025

4

21

Sweden

2.500

5.125

6.250

1.875

10.125

25.875

1/ 4

22

Serbia

5.500

9.500

5.375

1.400

3.725

25.500

5

23

Ukraine

6.800

4.200

5.700

4.100

3.600

24.400

5

24

Hungary

4.250

2.750

5.875

4.500

6.625

24.000

4

25

Romania

3.750

2.250

6.250

3.250

7.750

23.250

1/ 4

26

Russia

4.333

5.300

4.333

4.333

4.333

22.632

0

27

Slovakia

1.500

4.125

6.000

5.000

4.625

21.250

4

28

Bulgaria

4.000

3.375

4.500

4.375

3.625

19.875

4

29

Azerbaijan

2.500

4.375

4.000

5.875

2.875

19.625

4

30

Slovenia

2.250

3.000

2.125

3.875

8.218

19.468

1/ 4

31

Ireland

1.875

2.875

3.375

1.500

5.343

14.968

4

32

Moldova

1.375

5.250

3.750

2.000

2.125

14.500

4

33

Iceland

0.625

1.500

3.000

3.833

4.562

13.520

4

34

Bosnia-Herzegovina

2.625

1.625

2.000

2.250

4.281

12.781

1/ 4

35

Armenia

1.375

1.875

2.375

2.250

4.375

12.250

4

36

Latvia

1.375

2.625

2.750

1.625

3.875

12.250

4

37

Kosovo

1.833

2.333

2.875

3.000

2.000

12.041

4

38

Finland

1.375

3.750

2.625

1.750

2.250

11.750

4

39

Kazakhstan

1.000

2.875

1.125

3.125

3.000

11.125

4

40

Faroe Islands

2.750

1.500

2.250

2.750

1.500

10.750

4

41

Malta

1.500

1.875

2.625

1.500

1.000

8.500

4

42

Northern Ireland

2.833

1.625

1.250

1.125

1.500

8.333

4

43

Lithuania

1.625

1.750

2.375

1.125

1.375

8.250

4

44

Liechtenstein

0.500

0.000

6.500

0.500

0.500

8.000

1

45

Estonia

1.375

3.666

1.166

0.125

1.625

7.957

4

46

Albania

2.000

1.625

0.875

2.125

1.250

7.875

4

47

Montenegro

1.625

0.750

1.000

1.333

2.500

7.208

3

48

Luxembourg

1.000

1.250

1.125

2.250

1.250

6.875

4

49

Wales

1.500

1.500

1.166

0.625

2.000

6.791

4

50

Georgia

1.750

1.250

1.125

1.250

1.250

6.625

4

51

North Macedonia

1.750

0.625

1.625

1.500

0.666

6.166

3

52

Belarus

1.500

0.250

0.625

1.750

1.875

6.000

4

53

Andorra

0.666

1.500

0.666

1.666

1.000

5.498

3

54

Gibraltar

1.666

1.250

0.875

0.166

1.500

5.457

3

55

San Marino

0.500

0.166

0.833

0.333

0.666

2.498

3

