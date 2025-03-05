UEFA Rankings: England gain big, Azerbaijan hold position

The first-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 have kicked off, bringing updates to the UEFA rankings.
England strengthened its lead with the biggest gain of the day, securing 0.572 points. Spain, Germany, and France also recorded positive results, Idman.biz reports.
Despite the latest updates, the rankings remained unchanged. With no teams left in European competitions, Azerbaijan maintained its 28th position with 19.625 points, including 2.875 points earned this season. Contributions came from Qarabag and Zira – 1.250 points each, Sabah – 0.250 points, and Sumgayit – 0.125 points.
England continues to dominate at the top of the table with 107.196 points.
|
#
|
country
|
20/21
|
21/22
|
22/23
|
23/24
|
24/25
|
ranking
|
teams
|
1
|
England
|
24.357
|
21.000
|
23.000
|
17.375
|
21.464
|
107.196
|
6/ 7
|
2
|
Italy
|
16.285
|
15.714
|
22.357
|
21.000
|
18.187
|
93.543
|
4/ 8
|
3
|
Spain
|
19.500
|
18.428
|
16.571
|
16.062
|
19.321
|
89.882
|
6/ 7
|
4
|
Germany
|
15.214
|
16.214
|
17.125
|
19.357
|
16.171
|
84.081
|
4/ 8
|
5
|
France
|
7.916
|
18.416
|
12.583
|
16.250
|
15.000
|
70.165
|
3/ 7
|
6
|
Netherlands
|
9.200
|
19.200
|
13.500
|
10.000
|
14.750
|
66.650
|
4/ 6
|
7
|
Portugal
|
9.600
|
12.916
|
12.500
|
11.000
|
16.050
|
62.066
|
2/ 5
|
8
|
Belgium
|
6.000
|
6.600
|
14.200
|
14.400
|
15.250
|
56.450
|
2/ 5
|
9
|
Czech Republic
|
6.600
|
6.700
|
6.750
|
13.500
|
10.350
|
43.900
|
1/ 5
|
10
|
Turkiye
|
3.100
|
6.700
|
11.800
|
12.000
|
9.900
|
43.500
|
1/ 5
|
11
|
Greece
|
5.100
|
8.000
|
2.125
|
11.400
|
11.687
|
38.312
|
2/ 4
|
12
|
Norway
|
6.500
|
7.625
|
5.750
|
8.000
|
9.812
|
37.687
|
2/ 4
|
13
|
Austria
|
6.700
|
10.400
|
4.900
|
4.800
|
8.550
|
35.350
|
1/ 5
|
14
|
Scotland
|
8.500
|
7.900
|
3.500
|
6.400
|
8.450
|
34.750
|
1/ 5
|
15
|
Denmark
|
4.125
|
7.800
|
5.900
|
8.500
|
7.656
|
33.981
|
1/ 4
|
16
|
Switzerland
|
5.125
|
7.750
|
8.500
|
5.200
|
6.650
|
33.225
|
1/ 5
|
17
|
Poland
|
4.000
|
4.625
|
7.750
|
6.875
|
9.750
|
33.000
|
2/ 4
|
18
|
Israel
|
7.000
|
6.750
|
6.250
|
8.750
|
2.875
|
31.625
|
4
|
19
|
Cyprus
|
4.000
|
4.125
|
5.100
|
3.750
|
10.062
|
27.037
|
1/ 4
|
20
|
Croatia
|
5.900
|
6.000
|
3.375
|
5.875
|
5.875
|
27.025
|
4
|
21
|
Sweden
|
2.500
|
5.125
|
6.250
|
1.875
|
10.125
|
25.875
|
1/ 4
|
22
|
Serbia
|
5.500
|
9.500
|
5.375
|
1.400
|
3.725
|
25.500
|
5
|
23
|
Ukraine
|
6.800
|
4.200
|
5.700
|
4.100
|
3.600
|
24.400
|
5
|
24
|
Hungary
|
4.250
|
2.750
|
5.875
|
4.500
|
6.625
|
24.000
|
4
|
25
|
Romania
|
3.750
|
2.250
|
6.250
|
3.250
|
7.750
|
23.250
|
1/ 4
|
26
|
Russia
|
4.333
|
5.300
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
22.632
|
0
|
27
|
Slovakia
|
1.500
|
4.125
|
6.000
|
5.000
|
4.625
|
21.250
|
4
|
28
|
Bulgaria
|
4.000
|
3.375
|
4.500
|
4.375
|
3.625
|
19.875
|
4
|
29
|
Azerbaijan
|
2.500
|
4.375
|
4.000
|
5.875
|
2.875
|
19.625
|
4
|
30
|
Slovenia
|
2.250
|
3.000
|
2.125
|
3.875
|
8.218
|
19.468
|
1/ 4
|
31
|
Ireland
|
1.875
|
2.875
|
3.375
|
1.500
|
5.343
|
14.968
|
4
|
32
|
Moldova
|
1.375
|
5.250
|
3.750
|
2.000
|
2.125
|
14.500
|
4
|
33
|
Iceland
|
0.625
|
1.500
|
3.000
|
3.833
|
4.562
|
13.520
|
4
|
34
|
Bosnia-Herzegovina
|
2.625
|
1.625
|
2.000
|
2.250
|
4.281
|
12.781
|
1/ 4
|
35
|
Armenia
|
1.375
|
1.875
|
2.375
|
2.250
|
4.375
|
12.250
|
4
|
36
|
Latvia
|
1.375
|
2.625
|
2.750
|
1.625
|
3.875
|
12.250
|
4
|
37
|
Kosovo
|
1.833
|
2.333
|
2.875
|
3.000
|
2.000
|
12.041
|
4
|
38
|
Finland
|
1.375
|
3.750
|
2.625
|
1.750
|
2.250
|
11.750
|
4
|
39
|
Kazakhstan
|
1.000
|
2.875
|
1.125
|
3.125
|
3.000
|
11.125
|
4
|
40
|
Faroe Islands
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
2.250
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
10.750
|
4
|
41
|
Malta
|
1.500
|
1.875
|
2.625
|
1.500
|
1.000
|
8.500
|
4
|
42
|
Northern Ireland
|
2.833
|
1.625
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.500
|
8.333
|
4
|
43
|
Lithuania
|
1.625
|
1.750
|
2.375
|
1.125
|
1.375
|
8.250
|
4
|
44
|
Liechtenstein
|
0.500
|
0.000
|
6.500
|
0.500
|
0.500
|
8.000
|
1
|
45
|
Estonia
|
1.375
|
3.666
|
1.166
|
0.125
|
1.625
|
7.957
|
4
|
46
|
Albania
|
2.000
|
1.625
|
0.875
|
2.125
|
1.250
|
7.875
|
4
|
47
|
Montenegro
|
1.625
|
0.750
|
1.000
|
1.333
|
2.500
|
7.208
|
3
|
48
|
Luxembourg
|
1.000
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
2.250
|
1.250
|
6.875
|
4
|
49
|
Wales
|
1.500
|
1.500
|
1.166
|
0.625
|
2.000
|
6.791
|
4
|
50
|
Georgia
|
1.750
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.250
|
1.250
|
6.625
|
4
|
51
|
North Macedonia
|
1.750
|
0.625
|
1.625
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
6.166
|
3
|
52
|
Belarus
|
1.500
|
0.250
|
0.625
|
1.750
|
1.875
|
6.000
|
4
|
53
|
Andorra
|
0.666
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
1.666
|
1.000
|
5.498
|
3
|
54
|
Gibraltar
|
1.666
|
1.250
|
0.875
|
0.166
|
1.500
|
5.457
|
3
|
55
|
San Marino
|
0.500
|
0.166
|
0.833
|
0.333
|
0.666
|
2.498
|
3
Idman.biz