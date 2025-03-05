UEFA Rankings: England gain big, Azerbaijan hold position

The first-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 have kicked off, bringing updates to the UEFA rankings.

England strengthened its lead with the biggest gain of the day, securing 0.572 points. Spain, Germany, and France also recorded positive results, Idman.biz reports.

Despite the latest updates, the rankings remained unchanged. With no teams left in European competitions, Azerbaijan maintained its 28th position with 19.625 points, including 2.875 points earned this season. Contributions came from Qarabag and Zira – 1.250 points each, Sabah – 0.250 points, and Sumgayit – 0.125 points.

England continues to dominate at the top of the table with 107.196 points.

# country 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 ranking teams 1 England 24.357 21.000 23.000 17.375 21.464 107.196 6/ 7 2 Italy 16.285 15.714 22.357 21.000 18.187 93.543 4/ 8 3 Spain 19.500 18.428 16.571 16.062 19.321 89.882 6/ 7 4 Germany 15.214 16.214 17.125 19.357 16.171 84.081 4/ 8 5 France 7.916 18.416 12.583 16.250 15.000 70.165 3/ 7 6 Netherlands 9.200 19.200 13.500 10.000 14.750 66.650 4/ 6 7 Portugal 9.600 12.916 12.500 11.000 16.050 62.066 2/ 5 8 Belgium 6.000 6.600 14.200 14.400 15.250 56.450 2/ 5 9 Czech Republic 6.600 6.700 6.750 13.500 10.350 43.900 1/ 5 10 Turkiye 3.100 6.700 11.800 12.000 9.900 43.500 1/ 5 11 Greece 5.100 8.000 2.125 11.400 11.687 38.312 2/ 4 12 Norway 6.500 7.625 5.750 8.000 9.812 37.687 2/ 4 13 Austria 6.700 10.400 4.900 4.800 8.550 35.350 1/ 5 14 Scotland 8.500 7.900 3.500 6.400 8.450 34.750 1/ 5 15 Denmark 4.125 7.800 5.900 8.500 7.656 33.981 1/ 4 16 Switzerland 5.125 7.750 8.500 5.200 6.650 33.225 1/ 5 17 Poland 4.000 4.625 7.750 6.875 9.750 33.000 2/ 4 18 Israel 7.000 6.750 6.250 8.750 2.875 31.625 4 19 Cyprus 4.000 4.125 5.100 3.750 10.062 27.037 1/ 4 20 Croatia 5.900 6.000 3.375 5.875 5.875 27.025 4 21 Sweden 2.500 5.125 6.250 1.875 10.125 25.875 1/ 4 22 Serbia 5.500 9.500 5.375 1.400 3.725 25.500 5 23 Ukraine 6.800 4.200 5.700 4.100 3.600 24.400 5 24 Hungary 4.250 2.750 5.875 4.500 6.625 24.000 4 25 Romania 3.750 2.250 6.250 3.250 7.750 23.250 1/ 4 26 Russia 4.333 5.300 4.333 4.333 4.333 22.632 0 27 Slovakia 1.500 4.125 6.000 5.000 4.625 21.250 4 28 Bulgaria 4.000 3.375 4.500 4.375 3.625 19.875 4 29 Azerbaijan 2.500 4.375 4.000 5.875 2.875 19.625 4 30 Slovenia 2.250 3.000 2.125 3.875 8.218 19.468 1/ 4 31 Ireland 1.875 2.875 3.375 1.500 5.343 14.968 4 32 Moldova 1.375 5.250 3.750 2.000 2.125 14.500 4 33 Iceland 0.625 1.500 3.000 3.833 4.562 13.520 4 34 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2.625 1.625 2.000 2.250 4.281 12.781 1/ 4 35 Armenia 1.375 1.875 2.375 2.250 4.375 12.250 4 36 Latvia 1.375 2.625 2.750 1.625 3.875 12.250 4 37 Kosovo 1.833 2.333 2.875 3.000 2.000 12.041 4 38 Finland 1.375 3.750 2.625 1.750 2.250 11.750 4 39 Kazakhstan 1.000 2.875 1.125 3.125 3.000 11.125 4 40 Faroe Islands 2.750 1.500 2.250 2.750 1.500 10.750 4 41 Malta 1.500 1.875 2.625 1.500 1.000 8.500 4 42 Northern Ireland 2.833 1.625 1.250 1.125 1.500 8.333 4 43 Lithuania 1.625 1.750 2.375 1.125 1.375 8.250 4 44 Liechtenstein 0.500 0.000 6.500 0.500 0.500 8.000 1 45 Estonia 1.375 3.666 1.166 0.125 1.625 7.957 4 46 Albania 2.000 1.625 0.875 2.125 1.250 7.875 4 47 Montenegro 1.625 0.750 1.000 1.333 2.500 7.208 3 48 Luxembourg 1.000 1.250 1.125 2.250 1.250 6.875 4 49 Wales 1.500 1.500 1.166 0.625 2.000 6.791 4 50 Georgia 1.750 1.250 1.125 1.250 1.250 6.625 4 51 North Macedonia 1.750 0.625 1.625 1.500 0.666 6.166 3 52 Belarus 1.500 0.250 0.625 1.750 1.875 6.000 4 53 Andorra 0.666 1.500 0.666 1.666 1.000 5.498 3 54 Gibraltar 1.666 1.250 0.875 0.166 1.500 5.457 3 55 San Marino 0.500 0.166 0.833 0.333 0.666 2.498 3

Idman.biz