5 March 2025
Real triumph in Madrid derby, Arsenal's dominant display - VIDEO

Football
News
5 March 2025 09:06
The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 kicked off today with four exciting clashes.

The opening fixture saw Club Brugge take on Aston Villa, Idman.biz reports.

The English side secured a convincing away victory in Belgium, boosting their chances of progressing to the next round.

The highlight of the day was the Madrid Derby, where Real Madrid faced off against Atletico Madrid. Under Carlo Ancelotti’s guidance, Los Blancos emerged victorious with a 2-1 win.

Meanwhile, Arsenal all but secured their place in the quarter-finals with a stunning 7-1 thrashing of PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

Elsewhere, Lille held Borussia Dortmund to a 1-1 draw in Germany.

The first-leg fixtures will conclude on March 5.

UEFA Champions League
Round of 16 – First-Leg Results (March 4)
Club Brugge 1-3 Aston Villa


Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven 1-7 Arsenal

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Lille

