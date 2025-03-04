4 March 2025
EN

Zira face tough away challenge without a draw streak

Football
News
4 March 2025 14:21
32
Zira face tough away challenge without a draw streak

The second matchday of Misli Premier League's 25th round kicks off in Tovuz, where Turan Tovuz hosts Zira.

This encounter marks the 11th league clash between the two teams, Idman.biz reports.

So far, Zira holds the upper hand, securing five wins and two draws, while Turan Tovuz has claimed three victories. The goal difference also favors Zira at 13-10.

Despite their struggles on the road, Zira will be looking to break their recent two-match goal drought. Meanwhile, Turan Tovuz has found the net in their last three home matches, and notably, their home fixtures have never ended in a draw.

01.10.2022

Turan Tovuz - Zira

1:3

04.12.2022

Zira - Turan Tovuz

2:1

24.02.2023

Turan Tovuz - Zira

0:2

01.05.2023

Zira - Turan Tovuz

1:3

06.10.2023

Zira - Turan Tovuz

2:1

16.12.2023

Turan Tovuz - Zira

1:0

02.03.2024

Zira - Turan Tovuz

1:1

05.05.2024

Turan Tovuz - Zira

1:2

06.05.2024

Turan Tovuz - Zira

1:0

15.12.2024

Zira - Turan Tovuz

0:0

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Belarus announces preliminary squad for Baku trip
18:10
Football

Belarus announces preliminary squad for Baku trip

Head coach Carlos Alos has called up 31 players for the March fixtures
Roderick Miller: "I believe I will soon be able to help Turan Tovuz"
17:44
Football

Roderick Miller: "I believe I will soon be able to help Turan Tovuz"

Turan Tovuz defender Roderick Miller expressed his excitement about returning to the club
Toral Bayramov surprises wife with Land Rover - PHOTO - VIDEO
16:58
Football

Toral Bayramov surprises wife with Land Rover - PHOTO - VIDEO

Qarabag footballer Toral Bayramov has gifted his wife a luxury car
Shamakhi captain: “Our goal is to stay in the Premier League” - INTERVIEW
16:17
Football

Shamakhi captain: “Our goal is to stay in the Premier League” - INTERVIEW

Shamakhi captain Rafael Maharramli shared his thoughts following his team’s recent victory
Azerbaijan U17 women's national team squad announced
15:53
Football

Azerbaijan U17 women's national team squad announced

The Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) has officially announced the roster
Another 2 goals?
15:12
Football

Another 2 goals?

Sabah takes on Araz-Nakhchivan in Round 25

Most read

Will Gundogan stay at Manchester City?
2 March 13:37
Football

Will Gundogan stay at Manchester City?

Ilkay Gundogan is close to extending his contract with Manchester City until 2026
Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting
11:11
Football

Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting

The Champions League will kick off the Round of 16 today
Sumgayit’s historic struggle: Longest goal drought in World Football
2 March 10:12
Football

Sumgayit’s historic struggle: Longest goal drought in World Football

Sumgayit FK have found themselves in an unwanted spotlight
Besiktas secure fourth consecutive victory - VIDEO
2 March 09:33
Football

Besiktas secure fourth consecutive victory - VIDEO

The Turkish Super Lig continued with two matches in Round 26