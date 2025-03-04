Zira face tough away challenge without a draw streak

The second matchday of Misli Premier League's 25th round kicks off in Tovuz, where Turan Tovuz hosts Zira.

This encounter marks the 11th league clash between the two teams, Idman.biz reports.

So far, Zira holds the upper hand, securing five wins and two draws, while Turan Tovuz has claimed three victories. The goal difference also favors Zira at 13-10.

Despite their struggles on the road, Zira will be looking to break their recent two-match goal drought. Meanwhile, Turan Tovuz has found the net in their last three home matches, and notably, their home fixtures have never ended in a draw.

01.10.2022 Turan Tovuz - Zira 1:3 04.12.2022 Zira - Turan Tovuz 2:1 24.02.2023 Turan Tovuz - Zira 0:2 01.05.2023 Zira - Turan Tovuz 1:3 06.10.2023 Zira - Turan Tovuz 2:1 16.12.2023 Turan Tovuz - Zira 1:0 02.03.2024 Zira - Turan Tovuz 1:1 05.05.2024 Turan Tovuz - Zira 1:2 06.05.2024 Turan Tovuz - Zira 1:0 15.12.2024 Zira - Turan Tovuz 0:0

Idman.biz