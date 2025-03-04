European spot contenders face off in Premier League

The Misli Premier League continues with Matchweek 25 as teams competing for European qualification take center stage.

Today's fixtures will see top-four hopefuls battling for crucial points, Idman.biz reports.

The action kicks off in Tovuz, where Turan Tovuz hosts Zira. Later in the evening, Sabah faces Araz-Nakhchivan in the capital.

The round will conclude tomorrow.

Misli Premier League – Matchweek 25

March 4 (Tuesday)

17:30. Turan Tovuz vs. Zira

Referee: Elchin Masiyev

Tovuz City Stadium

19:30. Sabah vs. Araz-Nakhchivan

Referee: Ravan Hamzazada

Bank Respublika Arena

Top Scorers are Leandro Andrade (Qarabag) and Jesse Sekidika (Sabah) – 9 goals.

Idman.biz