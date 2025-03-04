European spot contenders face off in Premier League

The Misli Premier League continues with Matchweek 25 as teams competing for European qualification take center stage.
Today's fixtures will see top-four hopefuls battling for crucial points, Idman.biz reports.
The action kicks off in Tovuz, where Turan Tovuz hosts Zira. Later in the evening, Sabah faces Araz-Nakhchivan in the capital.
The round will conclude tomorrow.
Misli Premier League – Matchweek 25
March 4 (Tuesday)
17:30. Turan Tovuz vs. Zira
Referee: Elchin Masiyev
Tovuz City Stadium
19:30. Sabah vs. Araz-Nakhchivan
Referee: Ravan Hamzazada
Bank Respublika Arena
Top Scorers are Leandro Andrade (Qarabag) and Jesse Sekidika (Sabah) – 9 goals.
