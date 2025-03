The schedule for the Azerbaijan Cup semifinal first-leg matches has been confirmed.

Idman.biz, citing the PFL press service, reports that both matches will take place on the same day and will be broadcast live on CBC Sport.

Azerbaijan Cup

Semifinals, first leg

April 2 (Wednesday)

17:00. Araz-Nakhchivan vs. Qarabag

Liv Bona Dea Arena

19:30. Neftchi vs. Sabah

Neftchi Arena

Idman.biz