The 26th round of LaLiga has been played in Spain.

In the day's opening match, Leganés secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Getafe, Idman.biz reports.

Barcelona reclaimed the top position just a day after Atlético Madrid temporarily took the lead. The Catalan side avenged their first-round 0-1 loss to Real Sociedad with a commanding 4-0 victory.

LaLiga, Round 26

March 2

17:00. Leganés 1-0 Getafe

19:15. Barcelona 4-0 Real Sociedad

21:30. Mallorca 1-1 Alavés

00:00. Osasuna 3-3 Valencia

Idman.biz