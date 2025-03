The 27th round of Serie A has taken place in Italy.

Torino, Bologna, and Roma each secured three points in their matches, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Milan, one of the teams in the top eight, suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat at home against Lazio, conceding a decisive penalty goal in the 90+8th minute.

Serie A – Round 27

March 2

15:30. Monza 0-2 Torino

18:00. Genoa 1-1 Empoli

18:00. Bologna 2-1 Cagliari

21:00. Roma 2-1 Como

23:45. Milan 1-2 Lazio

Idman.biz