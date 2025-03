The 24th round of Ligue 1 has been played in France.

Three of today’s five matches ended with victories for the visiting teams, Idman.biz reports.

Rennes, Toulouse, and Strasbourg all secured three points away from home.

Meanwhile, Lyon and Marseille celebrated home wins, each scoring twice.

Ligue 1, Round 24

March 2

18:00 – Lyon 2-1 Brest

20:15 – Montpellier 0-4 Rennes

20:15 – Angers 0-4 Toulouse

20:15 – Auxerre 0-1 Strasbourg

23:45 – Marseille 2-0 Nantes

