The 24th round of the German Bundesliga has concluded.

Idman.biz reports that in the first eight matches of the round, only the visiting teams secured victories.

Even bottom-placed Holstein managed to win away, escaping the last spot in the standings.

However, fifth-placed Freiburg failed to continue this trend.

Bundesliga, Round 24

March 2

18:30 – Union 0-1 Holstein

20:30 – Augsburg 0-0 Freiburg

Idman.biz