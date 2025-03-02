Neftchi legionnaire: "We have a good series"

"It was a difficult match. The difficult thing was to name the stage, but we managed to do it".

Neftchi footballer Mustafa Sek said this in an interview with Sportnet.az after the second leg of the Azerbaijan Cup quarter-final, in which they defeated Kapaz at home with a score of 1:0 (first leg - 2:0), Idman.biz reports.

29-year-old midfielder commented on the episode in which his teammate Bassala Sambu received a red card in the 61st minute: "Sambu has adapted well to the team. It was his second time appearing in the starting lineup. It was very bad that he could not help us in the following games. A yellow card was enough in that episode. Although it was a "yellow" for me, it was a "red" for the head referee Rashad Ahmadov. Therefore, I do not want to express my opinion on the refereeing, because it is meaningless".

Senegalese legionnaire said that important matches await his team against Sabah in the semifinals: "We want to win and reach the final. We will do our best for this. Let's see how it goes."

Sek emphasized that they want to continue the victories they have won in most of their recent games in the away match against Kapaz in the next round of the Premier League: "We have a good series. A dynamic match awaits us. We saw how fast Kapaz plays in the cup. It is difficult to play away to Tovuz, and on an artificial field. Let's see what we will achieve."

Kapaz - Neftchi match to be held on March 5 at the Tovuz city stadium will start at 17:00. Currently, the "black and white" are in 6th place with 27 points, and the "yellow and blue" are in 9th place with 19 points.

Idman.biz