Category “D” Coaching Courses Started - PHOTO

“D” category coaching courses, organized by AFFA and supported by UEFA, have started.

More than 20 people were involved in the course organized at AFFA’s Education and Rehabilitation Center, Idman.biz reports.

Head of AFFA’s Mass Football Department Farrukh Ismayilov and specialist Orkhan Mikayilly provided the participants with general information about the essence of the course and wished them success.

On the first day of the course, AFFA’s coaching course instructors Ilham Azizzade, Dayanat Aliyev and Farrukh Ismayilov provided the participants with information about basic football knowledge.

The course will last three days.

Idman.biz