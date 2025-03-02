2 March 2025
SCALE project launched - PHOTO

2 March 2025 15:15
AFFA, the Ministry of Science and Education, within the framework of joint cooperation, launched the SCALE project (Strengthening Sports Careers and Academic Learning) in schools and football clubs.

AFFA's official website shared information about this, Idman.biz reports.

The project will last until December 2025 and the main goal is to prevent young football players from dropping out of education and supporting their development in both sports and academic fields.

SCALE project is being implemented within the framework of joint cooperation between the football federations of Azerbaijan, Italy, Romania, Malta and Moldova and is supported by UEFA. The project aims to create opportunities for young football players to succeed both in school and football by implementing a dual career model.

The first training was held at school-lyceum No. 220 in Baku. This training was organized for teacher-coaches from Baku schools participating in the project, and the main topics were the dual career model and methods of academic support for young football players. The trainings were conducted by the project coordinator Kifayat Mustafayeva and trainers Gulyana Ozcan and Ofeliya Gafarova.

SCALE project will be implemented in various schools and football academies in Baku under the leadership of AFFA. This initiative, which combines education and sports, will help young athletes both increase their school success and develop their football careers.

Idman.biz

