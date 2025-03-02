Another Azerbaijani in a Polish club

Another Azerbaijani football player will play in Poland.

According to Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, Nazim Mammadzade, who recently played for Grobinja in Latvia, has agreed with Flota, which plays in the Polish 3rd league.

Mammadzade has already signed a contract with this club until the end of the season.

Azerbaijani compatriot has already left for Poland and signed an official contract, his documents have been sent to the federation and he will be able to play in the upcoming matches. 24-year-old football player, who can play as a defender and midfielder, has played for Renova (North Macedonia), Moralo, Marino Luanco (both Spain), and Grobinja.

Rahil Mammadov and Renat Dadashov play for Radomyak, while Ricat Garayev plays for Czarni Polaniec.

Idman.biz