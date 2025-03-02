Sabail legionnaire: "I believe we will stay in the Premier League"

"We try to do our best in every match we play. We did that in the cup match with Qarabag. Of course, the result in the return match was not that important. What was important was how we played and how our tactics worked against them. We fought well".

Sabail footballer Suleyman Allush said this in a statement to Sportal.az, Idman.biz reports.

Dutch midfielder of the capital's representative spoke about his team's struggle to stay in the Premier League. He also shared his expectations for the match against Shamakhi in the 25th round of the Misli Premier League: "The team may be at the bottom of the standings. But the atmosphere in the team is good. We are at the bottom. But everyone knows that we are not a team that will be at the bottom. We should be at the top. Because we have a good team. I hope we will do it. I believe that we will stay in the Premier League. If we fight together, everything is possible. There are rounds ahead, and we will approach each one as if it were our last game. Our next match is against Shamakhi. We want to win every game. We need to put in extra effort. Because it is not easy to beat any team. I think that with our current atmosphere, we can win the upcoming match. Shamakhi is also a good team. But I believe that we will win."

Sabail is currently at the bottom of the standings with 18 points.

Idman.biz