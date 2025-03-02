Zira goalkeeper: "We have no ill intentions towards anyone"

"We were the team in control of the game. There were two penalties, and the opponent converted them into goals. Luck wasn’t on our side in this match."

Idman.biz reports that this is how Aydin Bayramov, the goalkeeper of Zira, described the Azerbaijan Cup second-leg defeat to Araz-Nakhchivan with a 0-2 scoreline, in an interview with Sport24.az.

Bayramov went on to say, "In both matches, we had many attacks. We couldn’t capitalize on them. Sometimes, games like this happen in football."

When asked if they would seek revenge by beating this opponent in the league, Bayramov responded, "No, we have no ill intentions towards anyone. We just need to focus on our own work. We’ve targeted focusing on the matches and ultimately aiming for a spot in European competition."

He also mentioned their upcoming match in the Premier League against Turan Tovuz: "It will be a tough away game. Both the travel, the supporters, and the pitch conditions will be against us. But these are the beautiful aspects of football. It’s an important match in terms of the standings, so we are preparing for it with maximum concentration."

