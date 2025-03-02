Points dropped by Serie A leaders - VIDEO

The 27th round of Italy’s Serie A saw the top teams drop crucial points.
Inter Milan traveled to Naples for a high-stakes clash, Idman.biz reports.
The defending champions took the lead, but Napoli managed to salvage a draw late in the match. This result extended Antonio Conte’s winless streak to five games.
Meanwhile, third-placed Atalanta failed to capitalize on the leaders' slip-up, struggling to break down relegation-battling Venezia in a goalless draw.
Serie A
Round 27 Results (March 1)
18:00. Atalanta 0-0 Venezia
21:00. Napoli 1-1 Inter Milan
23:45. Udinese 1-0 Parma
Idman.biz