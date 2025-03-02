Points dropped by Serie A leaders - VIDEO

The 27th round of Italy’s Serie A saw the top teams drop crucial points.

The defending champions took the lead, but Napoli managed to salvage a draw late in the match. This result extended Antonio Conte’s winless streak to five games.

Meanwhile, third-placed Atalanta failed to capitalize on the leaders' slip-up, struggling to break down relegation-battling Venezia in a goalless draw.

Serie A

Round 27 Results (March 1)

18:00. Atalanta 0-0 Venezia

21:00. Napoli 1-1 Inter Milan

23:45. Udinese 1-0 Parma

