2 March 2025
EN

Points dropped by Serie A leaders - VIDEO

Football
News
2 March 2025 09:58
14
Points dropped by Serie A leaders - VIDEO

The 27th round of Italy’s Serie A saw the top teams drop crucial points.

Inter Milan traveled to Naples for a high-stakes clash, Idman.biz reports.

The defending champions took the lead, but Napoli managed to salvage a draw late in the match. This result extended Antonio Conte’s winless streak to five games.

Meanwhile, third-placed Atalanta failed to capitalize on the leaders' slip-up, struggling to break down relegation-battling Venezia in a goalless draw.

Serie A
Round 27 Results (March 1)

18:00. Atalanta 0-0 Venezia

21:00. Napoli 1-1 Inter Milan

23:45. Udinese 1-0 Parma

Idman.biz

Related news

Zira goalkeeper: "We have no ill intentions towards anyone"
11:19
Football

Zira goalkeeper: "We have no ill intentions towards anyone"

Aydin Bayramov, the goalkeeper of Zira, described the Azerbaijan Cup second-leg defeat

Clubs with largest wage budgets - PHOTO
10:42
Football

Clubs with largest wage budgets - PHOTO

The clubs that spend the most on player wages in world football have been revealed

Sumgayit’s historic struggle: Longest goal drought in World Football
10:12
Football

Sumgayit’s historic struggle: Longest goal drought in World Football

Sumgayit FK have found themselves in an unwanted spotlight
Perfect away day in Bundesliga - VIDEO
09:45
Football

Perfect away day in Bundesliga - VIDEO

Matchday 24 of the German Bundesliga was dominated by the away teams
Besiktas secure fourth consecutive victory - VIDEO
09:33
Football

Besiktas secure fourth consecutive victory - VIDEO

The Turkish Super Lig continued with two matches in Round 26

Real Madrid stumble in Seville, Atlético takes lead - VIDEO
09:23
Football

Real Madrid stumble in Seville, Atlético takes lead - VIDEO

Matchday 26 of LaLiga saw a major shake-up at the top as Real Madrid suffered a crucial defeat

Most read

Royston Drenthe: 'Messi called me black...'
28 February 16:03
Football

Royston Drenthe: 'Messi called me black...'

Former Real Madrid player Royston Drenthe has revealed that Lionel Messi once insulted him during a match

The 10 best centre-backs in the world
27 February 13:30
Football

The 10 best centre-backs in the world

FourFourTwo magazine has ranked the world's best center-backs, with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk taking the top spot

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender
1 March 17:07
Football

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender

Denner will join Chelsea in the summer of 2026
Azerbaijani grandmaster competing at Aeroflot Open 2025
28 February 12:11
Chess

Azerbaijani grandmaster competing at Aeroflot Open 2025

The Aeroflot Open international chess tournament will begin tomorrow in Moscow