PSG’s 37-minute show: Dominant victory in Ligue 1 - VIDEO

Matchday 24 of France’s Ligue 1 was marked by a commanding win for Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG cruised past Lille with an emphatic home victory, Idman.biz reports.

Luis Enrique’s squad decided the match’s fate in just 37 minutes, scoring four times and extending their unbeaten streak.

Elsewhere, the clash between Lens and Havre turned into a goal-fest, with the visitors securing a thrilling 4-3 win.

Ligue 1 Matchday 24

March 1

20:00. Saint-Étienne 1-3 Nice

22:00. Lens 3-4 Havre

00:00. PSG 4-1 Lille

