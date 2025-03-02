2 March 2025
EN

Real Madrid stumble in Seville, Atlético takes lead - VIDEO

Football
News
2 March 2025 09:23
22
Real Madrid stumble in Seville, Atlético takes lead - VIDEO

Matchday 26 of LaLiga saw a major shake-up at the top as Real Madrid suffered a crucial defeat against Real Betis, allowing Atlético Madrid to claim the top spot.

Los Blancos took an early lead but failed to hold on, Idman.biz reports.

Cardoso and Isco scored for Betis, handing Real a costly 2-1 defeat in the title race.

Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid secured a narrow 1-0 home victory over Athletic Bilbao, moving to the top of the table.

LaLiga Round 26 results (March 1)

17:00. Girona 2-2 Celta Vigo

19:15. Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Sevilla

21:30. Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid

00:00. Atlético Madrid 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Zira goalkeeper: "We have no ill intentions towards anyone"
11:19
Football

Zira goalkeeper: "We have no ill intentions towards anyone"

Aydin Bayramov, the goalkeeper of Zira, described the Azerbaijan Cup second-leg defeat

Clubs with largest wage budgets - PHOTO
10:42
Football

Clubs with largest wage budgets - PHOTO

The clubs that spend the most on player wages in world football have been revealed

Sumgayit’s historic struggle: Longest goal drought in World Football
10:12
Football

Sumgayit’s historic struggle: Longest goal drought in World Football

Sumgayit FK have found themselves in an unwanted spotlight
Points dropped by Serie A leaders - VIDEO
09:58
Football

Points dropped by Serie A leaders - VIDEO

The 27th round of Italy’s Serie A saw the top teams drop crucial points
Perfect away day in Bundesliga - VIDEO
09:45
Football

Perfect away day in Bundesliga - VIDEO

Matchday 24 of the German Bundesliga was dominated by the away teams
Besiktas secure fourth consecutive victory - VIDEO
09:33
Football

Besiktas secure fourth consecutive victory - VIDEO

The Turkish Super Lig continued with two matches in Round 26

Most read

Royston Drenthe: 'Messi called me black...'
28 February 16:03
Football

Royston Drenthe: 'Messi called me black...'

Former Real Madrid player Royston Drenthe has revealed that Lionel Messi once insulted him during a match

The 10 best centre-backs in the world
27 February 13:30
Football

The 10 best centre-backs in the world

FourFourTwo magazine has ranked the world's best center-backs, with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk taking the top spot

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender
1 March 17:07
Football

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender

Denner will join Chelsea in the summer of 2026
Azerbaijani grandmaster competing at Aeroflot Open 2025
28 February 12:11
Chess

Azerbaijani grandmaster competing at Aeroflot Open 2025

The Aeroflot Open international chess tournament will begin tomorrow in Moscow