Real Madrid stumble in Seville, Atlético takes lead - VIDEO

Matchday 26 of LaLiga saw a major shake-up at the top as Real Madrid suffered a crucial defeat against Real Betis, allowing Atlético Madrid to claim the top spot.

Los Blancos took an early lead but failed to hold on, Idman.biz reports.

Cardoso and Isco scored for Betis, handing Real a costly 2-1 defeat in the title race.

Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid secured a narrow 1-0 home victory over Athletic Bilbao, moving to the top of the table.

LaLiga Round 26 results (March 1)

17:00. Girona 2-2 Celta Vigo

19:15. Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Sevilla

21:30. Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid

00:00. Atlético Madrid 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Idman.biz