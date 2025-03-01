Two firsts in Azerbaijan Cup - REPEAT of a 21-year record

Two teams will play in the semifinals of Azerbaijan Cup for the first time in history.

Sabah and Araz-Nakhchivan, which could not reach the 1/4 final barrier until the current season, have achieved their best results in the history of the cup, Idman.biz reports.

The fact that two clubs reached the semifinals for the first time in one season is a repeat of the record of the last 21 years. In the 2022/23 season, 2 teams also reached the first place. At that time, Sabail and Turan Tovuz distinguished themselves.

The last time more teams reached the semifinals was in the 2004/05 season. At that time, MKT-Araz, Inter and Khazar Lankaran reached the semifinals for the first time.

