UEFA suspends referee for insulting Jürgen Klopp

English football referee David Coote has been suspended following disciplinary action by UEFA.

The referee has been banned from officiating until the summer of 2026 due to violating key conduct rules and damaging the reputation of football and UEFA, Idman.biz reports.

In November 2024, a video surfaced in which Coote was heard making offensive remarks about Jurgen Klopp. A month later, he was removed from the English Professional Game Match Officials Association (PGMOL), prompting UEFA to launch an investigation.

Additionally, Coote was reportedly under suspicion for using banned substances during Euro 2024.

Idman.biz