AFFA imposes fines on clubs for violating regulations

The AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting to discuss events that took place during the 24th round of the Misli Premier League.

Several clubs were fined for violating regulations, Idman.biz reports.

The visiting team Sumgayit received a 700 AZN fine after accumulating four yellow cards in the match against Neftchi.

The home team Araz-Nakhchivan was also fined 700 AZN for receiving five yellow cards in their match against Sabail.

Qarabag was fined 500 AZN for breaching the regulations during their match against Sabah.

In the match between Shamakhi and Turan Tovuz, the home team was fined 700 AZN for receiving four yellow cards.

