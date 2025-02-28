Racing claims first Recopa Sudamericana title

The Recopa Sudamericana champion has been crowned.

Racing derroto and Botafogo faced off in the second leg of the final, Idman.biz reports.

The Argentine side secured a 2-0 away victory, with goals from Matías Zaracho and Bruno Zuculini. Having won the first leg by the same scoreline, Racing lifted the trophy with a 4-0 aggregate win.

This marks Racing’s first-ever Recopa Sudamericana title. The club previously reached the final in 1989 but fell short. Now, 36 years later, they have finally claimed the trophy.

Idman.biz