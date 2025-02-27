27 February 2025
EN

PFL: "The situation is under control"

Football
News
27 February 2025 11:58
10
The Professional Football League (PFL) has issued a statement regarding the matches scheduled for today in the Azerbaijan Championship.

The organization addressed concerns about whether the ongoing unstable weather conditions in the country would affect the matches, Idman.biz reports.

The PFL reassured that the situation is under control: "Today, matches in the Azerbaijan Cup, First League, Second League, and Reserve League are scheduled. Unstable weather conditions have caused some disruptions in recent days. However, all competitions under the flag of the Professional Football League are being closely monitored. Stadiums where the games will take place are being cleared of snow, and clubs are being provided with red balls. Should any delays occur, an official statement will be issued by the Professional Football League."

One of the two matches scheduled in the First League has been postponed. Two matches in the Cup and one in the Reserve League are still set to take place.

Idman.biz

