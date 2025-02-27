First semifinalists to be determined in Azerbaijan Cup

Today marks the start of the return leg matches in the quarterfinals of the Azerbaijan Cup.
The first semifinalists will be determined at Tofig Bahramov Stadium, Idman.biz reports.
The reigning champions, Qarabag, will face Sabail after defeating them away in the first leg. The day will conclude in Sumgayit, where the local team will host Sabah.
The quarterfinals will conclude tomorrow.
Azerbaijan Cup
Quarterfinals, Return Leg
February 27
16:00 – Qarabag vs Sabail
Referee: Javid Jalilov
First leg result: 1-0
Tofig Bahramov Stadium
19:30 – Sumgayit vs Sabah
Referee: Elchin Masiyev
First leg result: 0-0
Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium
Idman.biz