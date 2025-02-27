First semifinalists to be determined in Azerbaijan Cup

Today marks the start of the return leg matches in the quarterfinals of the Azerbaijan Cup.

The first semifinalists will be determined at Tofig Bahramov Stadium, Idman.biz reports.

The reigning champions, Qarabag, will face Sabail after defeating them away in the first leg. The day will conclude in Sumgayit, where the local team will host Sabah.

The quarterfinals will conclude tomorrow.

Azerbaijan Cup

Quarterfinals, Return Leg

February 27

16:00 – Qarabag vs Sabail

Referee: Javid Jalilov

First leg result: 1-0

Tofig Bahramov Stadium

19:30 – Sumgayit vs Sabah

Referee: Elchin Masiyev

First leg result: 0-0

Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium

Idman.biz