The second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal has taken place.

Real Madrid traveled to San Sebastián to face Real Sociedad, Idman.biz reports.

The Madrid side secured a narrow 1-0 victory, giving them a significant advantage ahead of the return leg.

The second leg is scheduled for early April.

Copa del Rey – Semifinal, First Leg

February 27

00:30. Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid

Idman.biz