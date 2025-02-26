Messi scores and gets fined - Here’s why

Lionel Messi found the net in Inter Miami’s 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

With a 4-1 aggregate score, Messi and his teammates have advanced to the Round of 16, where they will face Jamaican side Cavalier, Idman.biz reports.

However, Messi has been fined for his actions in Inter Miami’s MLS match against New York City FC (2-2). After the final whistle, the Argentine star argued with the referee and received a yellow card. He then clashed with NYCFC assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy, grabbing him by the neck.

MLS’s disciplinary committee ruled that Messi violated league rules prohibiting such conduct against opponents and issued a fine. The exact amount of the fine has not been disclosed.

A similar penalty was given to Messi’s teammate Luis Suárez, who grabbed an opposing player’s neck during a minor altercation in the second half.

Idman.biz