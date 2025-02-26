Chelsea crushes bottom-dweller in dominant win - VIDEO

Matchweek 27 of the English Premier League is underway.
Home teams secured victories in three of the four matches played, Idman.biz reports.
Chelsea delivered a commanding performance on home turf, thrashing relegation-zone Southampton with a resounding 4-0 victory.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa suffered a heavy defeat against Crystal Palace.
English Premier League – Matchweek 27
February 23
23:30. Brighton 2-1 Bournemouth
23:30. Crystal Palace 4-1 Aston Villa
23:30. Wolverhampton 1-2 Fulham
00:15. Chelsea 4-0 Southampton
